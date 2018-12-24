Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (PBTP)

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

PBTP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $24.98.

