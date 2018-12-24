Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:EQAL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,039. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

