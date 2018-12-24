Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (PXLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. 3,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,317. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $55.06.

