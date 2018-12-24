Invesco Shipping ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (SEA)

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of SEA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.05. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,233. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

About Invesco Shipping ETF

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

