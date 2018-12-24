Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3275 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

RYH stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,240. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $207.73.

