Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SPLV stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,350. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

