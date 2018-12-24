Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) Increases Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 1.0352 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,664. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.99 and a 1-year high of $211.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

