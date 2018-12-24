Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (RZV)

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of RZV stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,057. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

