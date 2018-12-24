Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3956 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $87.16.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/invesco-sp-smallcap-consumer-staples-etf-pscc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-40.html.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.