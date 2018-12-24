Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (PVI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0353 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

