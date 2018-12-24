Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 3,596 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 56,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 68,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $94.17 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Bank of America set a $132.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

