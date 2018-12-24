Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,334 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,789,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,283,000 after acquiring an additional 489,585 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after acquiring an additional 159,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 106,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $60.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.85%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. King sold 42,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $3,002,951.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,919.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $880,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,598.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,176 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,264. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/irhythm-technologies-inc-irtc-shares-sold-by-point72-asset-management-l-p.html.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.