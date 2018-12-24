iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,277.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after buying an additional 496,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after buying an additional 282,558 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 652,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 56,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,007,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

