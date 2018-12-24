iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $110.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

