iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (UAE) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.84% of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UAE opened at $13.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

