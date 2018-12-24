J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $40,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $142.59 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $162.80. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $300.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In related news, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 2,435 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $380,566.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,563,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,015,215.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $322,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

