J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in J2 Global by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in J2 Global by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $66.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.19 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,998,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,070. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. ValuEngine upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush began coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

