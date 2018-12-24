Jack in the Box (JACK) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $74.19 and last traded at $75.63, with a volume of 23403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

Specifically, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $102,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $125,065.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,072,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,242. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 267.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

