Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the mining company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.71 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JAG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of -0.15. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $190,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,980,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,200,769.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $788,125 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

