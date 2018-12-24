Jane Street Group LLC Buys 4,666 Shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 679,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

RWL stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $55.32.

Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

