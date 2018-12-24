Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 526,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period.

BSCR stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.0569 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th.

