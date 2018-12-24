Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.63 Million in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter worth about $172,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE CHU opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

