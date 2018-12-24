Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Alphabet (GOOGL) a $1,200.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (down from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,322.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $991.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $981.19 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $689.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,861,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,297,919,000 after purchasing an additional 128,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 134,676.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,837,909,000 after acquiring an additional 858,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,152,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 118,334.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,968,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,967 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

