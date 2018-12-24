Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (BNR) a €42.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.87 ($61.48).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €37.49 ($43.59) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

