Jefferies Financial Group Lowers EQGP (EQGP) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $19.95 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQGP. ValuEngine cut EQGP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EQGP in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EQGP in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut EQGP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on EQGP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.58.

Get EQGP alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQGP opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EQGP has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.51.

EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). EQGP had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQGP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Diana M. Charletta sold 2,000 shares of EQGP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $40,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges sold 56,263 shares of EQGP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $1,117,383.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQGP by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQGP by 14.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQGP during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EQGP during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQGP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQGP Company Profile

EQGP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for EQGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.