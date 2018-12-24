Jefferies Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Office Depot Inc (ODP) Stock

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Office Depot by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 21.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 132,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 793,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 59.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Office Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Office Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ODP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $5.00 price target on Office Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on Office Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

