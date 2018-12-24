Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,985 HNI Corp (HNI)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HNI by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

HNI stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.45.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. HNI had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 23,660 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $890,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,644,112.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 54,591 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,998.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,177.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,111 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,985 HNI Corp (HNI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/jefferies-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-4985-hni-corp-hni.html.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.