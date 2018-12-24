John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) announced a semiannual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4678 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.27.

JHMS stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. 9,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,660. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

