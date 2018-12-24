John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) Declares $0.05 Special Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Friday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,279. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $25.19.

