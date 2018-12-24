John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMU traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. 6,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,515. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.33” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/john-hancock-multifactor-utilities-etf-jhmu-plans-semiannual-dividend-of-0-33.html.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.