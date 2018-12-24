John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.33

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMU traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. 6,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,515. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $31.04.
