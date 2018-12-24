Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Cobiz Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Prince acquired 2,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $128.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $344.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

