JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM) Insider Buys £19,850 in Stock

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) insider Kevin Carter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,850 ($25,937.54).

JAM stock opened at GBX 3.99 ($0.05) on Monday. JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 363.50 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.25 ($5.48).

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

