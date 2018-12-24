JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.20 Million Position in State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of State Bank Financial worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in State Bank Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in State Bank Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in State Bank Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Remer Y. Brinson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $235,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBZ opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. State Bank Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $812.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $68.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. Analysts forecast that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. State Bank Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

