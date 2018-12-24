JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Farmers Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 56,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 68,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-is-farmers-trust-co-s-3rd-largest-position.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.