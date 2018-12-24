JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of JPSE stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,738. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/jpmorgan-diversified-return-u-s-small-cap-equity-etf-jpse-plans-dividend-increase-0-11-per-share.html.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.