KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.09% of KAR Auction Services worth $761,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after buying an additional 1,226,197 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 853.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,346,000 after buying an additional 1,002,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 63.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,086,000 after buying an additional 802,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,477,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 730,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $24,094,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

KAR stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

