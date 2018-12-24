Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0800 on Major Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $553,103.00 and approximately $2,415.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00001938 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kuna, Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Karbo has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.01388548 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00014347 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001218 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 6,912,940 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Crex24 and Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

