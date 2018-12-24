KCOM Group (KCOM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KCOM Group (LON:KCOM) in a research note released on Friday morning.

KCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KCOM Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of KCOM Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KCOM Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KCOM Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 100.40 ($1.31).

Get KCOM Group alerts:

KCOM opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.85) on Friday. KCOM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.25 ($1.45).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

About KCOM Group

KCOM Group PLC provides IP-based communication and collaboration services to enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers in the United Kingdom. It operates through Hull and East Yorkshire, Enterprise, and National Network Services segments. The company provides consulting, design, implementation, and managed services related to the collaborative systems and cloud markets; communication and Internet-based services; and network connectivity and related services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for KCOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.