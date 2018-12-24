Kellogg (K) Receives $69.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Kellogg from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Kellogg from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, Chairman Steven A. Cahillane bought 17,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.63 per share, with a total value of $1,098,554.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $14,292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,258,800 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 163,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 123,011 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 153,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). Kellogg had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.