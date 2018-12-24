Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NiSource by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,869,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,321,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,345,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,484,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,920,000 after acquiring an additional 979,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.13. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research set a $27.00 price target on NiSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on NiSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

