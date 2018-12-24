Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $968,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 63.0% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 87.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 224.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,448,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.4% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $33,787,590.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,980,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $33,279,032.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,514,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $162.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.99 and a 52 week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

