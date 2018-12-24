Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Flowserve by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,757,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 827,459 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 4.5% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,533,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,150,000 after acquiring an additional 624,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Flowserve by 105.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 896,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after acquiring an additional 459,453 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth $19,142,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 681.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 234,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 204,583 shares in the last quarter.

Flowserve stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $952.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

