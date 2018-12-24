Keyera Corp (KEY) Receives C$41.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

TSE KEY traded down C$0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.77. 304,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$24.69 and a 12-month high of C$38.91.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.71999995674656 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

