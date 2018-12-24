Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,052,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $471,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,437,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $387,359,000 after purchasing an additional 951,120 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7,105.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 540,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 532,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.84 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/kiley-juergens-wealth-management-llc-has-1-43-million-holdings-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.