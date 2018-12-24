Kin Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Kin has a market cap of $28.36 million and $503,576.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.02434313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00147659 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00199604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026118 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Allbit, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, COSS, DDEX, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, IDEX, YoBit and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.