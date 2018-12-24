KLX Inc (KLXI) Holdings Raised by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLX were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 1.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of KLX in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of KLXI opened at $62.99 on Monday. KLX Inc has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KLX Inc (KLXI) Holdings Raised by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/klx-inc-klxi-holdings-raised-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

KLX Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.