Kore (KORE) Market Cap Achieves $960,493.00

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Kore coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00010826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Kore has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kore has a market capitalization of $960,493.00 and $19,932.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00035435 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004660 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00034526 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00157214 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kore Profile

Kore (CRYPTO:KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,123,923 coins. Kore’s official website is kore.life. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin.

Kore Coin Trading

Kore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

