Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFIN. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of AFIN opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter. American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil acquired 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $75,188.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $175,404.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/koshinski-asset-management-inc-buys-new-position-in-american-finance-trust-inc-afin.html.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.