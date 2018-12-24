Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFTY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 139.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $25.83 on Monday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/koshinski-asset-management-inc-buys-new-position-in-innovator-ibd-50-etf-ffty.html.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.