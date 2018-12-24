Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. 5,241,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.